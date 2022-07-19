Elmaloglou has played Terese Willis since 2013, with the character featuring in a number of prominent storylines, including battling breast cancer and dealing with her alcoholism. Terese has also been through divorce and suffered the devastating loss of son Josh (Harley Bonner).

Neighbours star Rebekah Elmaloglou has said that she would be up for joining a soap in the UK following the Australian show's ending .

As Neighbours gears up for its finale next week, the big question for Terese is who exactly does her future lie with? But looking ahead for the star, would Elmaloglou consider signing up for another soap role?

"They've got some soaps in England, so to me they've got a huge, popular idea, massive," she says.

"Go and work on a soap in the UK, why not? I don’t know which one, they're all amazing. And they've all got such longevity like Home and Away and Neighbours had. There's quite a few, isn't there?"

Terese has seen her fair share of drama in Neighbours

It's clear that Elmaloglou is familiar with British serial drama as she muses over the possibilities. And she adds that she would be interested in appearing in whichever show would be willing!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"There's EastEnders, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale. I mean, it's just amazing. I don't know, whoever would have me really!"

Could we be seeing the star on the cobbles, or in the East End? The campaign starts here!

Meanwhile, Elmaloglou also has high praise for UK drama, as she reveals she's a huge fan of one in particular. This has inspired her ambition to star in a police drama. "I've always wanted to play an Aussie cop!" she tells us.

"I love British cop shows, my husband and I are addicted to Happy Valley with Sarah Lancashire, we love those sorts of shows, so I'd love to play a detective or a cop in one of those types of shows."

Read more:

Neighbours' final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm, followed by Neighbours: What Happened Next? at 10:05pm and Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits at 11:30pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.