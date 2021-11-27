6 Neighbours spoilers: Terese in death plunge horror and a familiar face returns

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ends up in a terrifying situation when she falls from a rooftop – will someone save her before she falls to her death?

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) receive a surprise visitor, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) fights for Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ramsay Street gets ready for a dramatic Christmas before taking a three-week break from the schedules.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 6th – 10th December 2021.

Paul is forgiven?

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) piles on the charm at the Erinsborough police ball and convinces a reluctant Terese to dance with him. One spin around the ballroom can’t hurt, can it? As many a Strictly contestant has learnt to their detriment, it can arouse forbidden feelings that can lead to all kinds of trouble.

Such is the case for Terese who hits the bottle again as she berates herself for allowing Paul to get close. Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) finds his sozzled sister-in-law on the verge of forgiving her husband and urges her to stay single and strong. In the cold light of day Terese’s decision doesn’t get any easier when Paul agrees to counselling, but is it enough to get their marriage back on track?

Terese in shock cliffhanger

Tensions run high as Paul and Terese attend their first appointment with the counsellor, especially with Glen’s words of warning ringing in the wronged wife’s ear. It doesn’t take long for the couple to start clashing as they hurl insults at each other, throwing the session into chaos.

As Christmas approaches spiralling Terese concocts a lie about where she’s spending the festive season, just so she can be alone. When the extent of her struggles comes to light and she disappears on Christmas Day, a frantic search begins. So where is Terese? Clinging to the side of a building after almost falling off a roof, that’s where. But how did she get there? Talk about a cliffhanger…

Baby Abigail is back for Christmas

It’s Isla’s first Christmas and all three of her parents are super excited – except none of them can agree on where to spend it. Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) wants to stay at home on Ramsay Street, while David and Aaron are keen on having it with their sides of the family in Sydney and Adelaide respectively. And you thought the trio had called a ceasefire.

A compromise is finally reached, but when Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) unexpectedly brings Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) and baby Abigail to Erinsborough for Chrimbo will it bring everyone together – or ignite mixed emotions for David and Aaron as they’re reunited with the little girl they thought was theirs?

Ned wants Amy to himself

Paul and Terese aren’t the only ones feeling the love at the ball, as both of Amy’s boyfriends prove they’re willing to pay big bucks in order to spend time with their shared partner. Ned and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) bid on a holiday with Ames, which goes from a fun bit of competition to a bitter bidding war that gets the boys thrown out.

Levi’s unconventional love life makes him the target of gossip at work and he blames Ned for outing their polyamorous arrangement to his colleagues. Ned couldn’t care less as he’s decided he’s had enough of being a part-time lover and plots how he can make him and Ames exclusive…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

We’re all sad to see Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) go from nice to nasty, but her journey to the dark side could be more serious than we thought. Turns out it’s not just granddad Paul’s influence we should be worried about, as Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) discover to their horror Harlow has secretly been visiting serial killer dad Robert in prison. Is the teen falling under her poisonous parent’s spell?

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) pushes himself when he should be taking it easy after his chemo, and him and Roxy end up having to leave the police party early. Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) reckons he’s doing far too much and announces she’s taking over organising his wedding while he puts his feet up – surely that’s going to make her grandson even more stressed?!

Neighbours takes a transmission break after this week until 3rd January 2022.