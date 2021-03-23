6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Finn back from the dead and Harlow kisses Brent

Get ready for the spookiest soap comeback of the year when Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) returns to Ramsay Street to cause chaos from beyond the grave for Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

Also, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) begins a scandalous romance with juvenile delinquent Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is attacked.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 29th March – 2nd April 2021.

Finn returns

All this talk of fiendish Finn, it’s as if the villain has come back from the dead – and this week he actually does (sort of). The callous character appears as a figment of Susan’s imagination as she’s haunted by her nemesis while immersing herself in research for the book that will tells her side of the sinister story.

Troubled by trawling through Finn’s video diaries, Susan is advised by doctor David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to try visualisation therapy to manage the reminders of her ordeal at the homicidal maniac’s hands. It works a little too well, as Suze finds herself talking to Finn who suddenly shows up in the Kennedy kitchen. At first the hallucinations bring a sense of control over the bad memories as Susan is able to face up to her past – until things get creepier…

Susan loses the plot

As the week progresses Susan’s mental health spirals as the visions of Finn go from strangely comforting to outright disturbing. Telling Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) she’s talking to a dead man raises alarm bells for her friend who urges her to tell husband Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher), which she refuses to do.

Neighbours gets all horror movie when Susan imagines Finn lying dead in a swimming pool, a terrifying reminder of his grisly drowning. Pushed over the edge, Susan finally admits all to Karl and realises she needs to cast Finn out of their lives once and for all – for the sake of her sanity. But will it be that easy?

Harlow kisses Brent

In a twist we saw coming a mile off, but still makes us gasp at the potential ripples it will cause, Harlow finds herself so drawn to bad boy Brent the pair have a charged moment and end up sharing a kiss.

Loved-up Brent tells the teen she’s the reason he’s turned his life around, and at first Ms Robinson is so rattled by her forbidden feelings she backs right off. However, not following her heart purely because of what her family will make of her new beau is no way to live, and Harlow shocks Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) by revealing she and Brent are an item. Never mind her granddad’s reaction, what’s this going to do to jealous ex Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland)?

Fay gets bad news

As her condition continues to deteriorate, Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram) must face up to some difficult conversations. Firstly, she has an honest chat with nurse Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) about why she wants her in the will – the dying mum might change her mind about that when Nic is unflinchingly honest about why her and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) really fell out.

Then she has a check-up with Dr Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) who delivers some upsetting news, which Fay chooses to keep from the rest of her family. Insisting she’s fine and there’s no significant change, Fay’s act doesn’t fool everyone. Will the clan discover the devastating secret she’s trying to hide?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Roxy feels deflated after her suggested business proposal was disregarded. With Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) officially reopening The 82, Rox feels her life lacks direction – then becomes the victim of a shocking attack. Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) find her unconscious, but who has done something so vicious to the vulnerable vixen?

Bonded by saving Roxy helps the Rebecchis reconnect as they try to salvage their marriage. Dips and Shane spend more time together as they lend a hand to Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) when they offer to clean her prized gnome collection, only for one of the little fellas to get accidentally smashed. Can the couple’s romance be repaired as easily as the ornament?