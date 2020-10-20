Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 26th - 30th October 2020.

Nicolette's guilty secret

Nurse Nicolette gets more unnervingly swivel-eyed by the week, and some light is about to be shed on why her behaviour is so shifty. Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman), an old colleague, rocks up in Erinsborough but Nic is far from pleased to see her. Turns out the pair share a shocking secret…

When they worked together in a Canberra hospital, they found a lottery ticket in a room that had just been vacated by a deceased patient - they cashed it and won a windfall, keeping the cash intended for a dead person to themselves. Guilty Audrey wants to hand the money over to the patient's family, but Nicolette reckons it's too late to own up now as the repercussions would be huge. Convincing her to keep quiet, Pierce's intrigue is piqued when he spies his nemesis acting aggressively with this strange woman. Will he discover Nic's shameful secret?

Pierce and Dipi commit the ultimate betrayal

Pierce may be trying to find ways to keep Nicolette and wife Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) apart in an attempt to quash their obvious attraction, but it's all to deflect his own shame at his recent indiscretion with Dipi. When Chloe admits she misses having Nicolette as a mate her hunky hubby puffs his sculpted chest out which causes another row between the Greysons.

Giving Chloe an expensive necklace by way of an apology only makes things worse, with Mrs G accusing her man of attempting to buy her forgiveness. He can't win! Lovesick Dip observes their altercation and it's not long before she and Pierce are giving into their lust once more - this time taking things to a whole new level. And we don't mean trying out a new recipe for beetroot burgers. Will Chloe and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) discover the huge betrayal they're trying to keep a lid on?

Ned turns on Scarlett

The Ned and Scarlett storyline takes some bizarre twists this week that make it sound like one of those Monday night ITV dramas about a grisly crime told in flashback with great chunks of time missing from the narrative. Hopefully it won't be as frustrating.

Lured back to the maze where stalker Scarlett stabbed him last year, Ned decides the gloves are off (he's already taken everything else off on that Fandangle video, the dirty dog) and gives chase to his tormentor.

The next time we see Ned he wakes from an unconscious stupor in his car and conveniently can't remember the last few hours. Something terrible has happened to Scarlett in the meantime, and incriminating evidence against Ned - including the discovery of a bloodied palette knife and traces of blood in his vehicle - suggest he's to blame. Even Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) wonders what he could be capable of. Has Scarlett framed Ned as part of an end game plot to destroy her old flame?

Clive causes chaos for the Cannings

If this is all sounding rather dark and dramatic then don't despair, there are lighter scenes over at the Canning house as Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) triers to woo Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) back after their latest relationship hiccup (an ongoing problem for the couple, who clearly aren't taking the hint from the universe).

Remorseful Sheila still thinks she doesn't deserve the doctor after her recent misguided actions, so, with the help of Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), Clive dresses as her beloved garden gnome in an attempt to become one of her favourite things again (awww). Unfortunately, the whole business ends in disaster with Clive knocking a barbecue over and injuring Kyle (ewww).

Elsewhere on Neighbours

There's discord at the Kennedy house when Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) loses her rag with husband Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and lodger Jane Harris (Annie Jones), who's competitive streak and comedy side plot has created a bitter rivalry and atmosphere at the house best described as awks. Suze snaps and demands the pair draw a line under their disagreement, or else Jane must move out!

Having shelved their plans to explore their options on having a baby, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) admit to one another they both secretly want to revisit the possibility of being parents. Reconnecting with former foster child Emmett seals the deal, and the boys put the topic back on the agenda, only for a family drama to erupt and curtail their plans yet again…

