6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Chloe kisses Leo and Nicolette vanishes

The rocky romance between Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) collapses this week after some shock revelations and unforgivable betrayals, ending with pregnant Nic fleeing Ramsay Street. Has she gone for good?

Also, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is surprised by Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie), and can Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) beat Jane Harris (Annie Jones) to first prize in the short film festival?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 16th – 20th August 2021.

Chloe sleeps with Leo?

Engagements, baby showers, fake smiles – Chloe can’t keep pretending everything is peachy between her and Nicolette a minute longer and lies she’s required at a ‘work function’ overnight to avoid spending time with her fiancee, even convincing Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to lie for her.

Chloe spends the evening at the vineyard drowning her relationship sorrows with Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), who is only too happy to provide a shoulder to cry on. With all that free wine to hand, Chloe is concerned when she wakes up the morning after wearing nothing but Leo’s jacket and can’t remember the events of the previous evening – did she cheat on her girlfriend with her old flame?

Nicolette leaves Ramsay Street

Mortified Chlo ends up confessing to Nic about her drunken night with Leo, and finally admits she’s been having doubts about their shaky romance for a while. Discovering Aaron and David knew about Chloe’s wobbles, and covered for her while she was cosying up to her ex, is the last straw for narked Nicolette…

A huge showdown ensues with her, Chloe and the baby daddies in which preggers Nic berates the lot of them for their lies. Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) sticks his oar in and reminds Nicolette she’s still obligated to hand the baby over, even if the surrogacy agreement turns sour. Rejected and betrayed, Nicolette storms off and no one can track her down – will she ever return to Ramsay Street?

Aaron lashes out

Tension boils between Chloe, Aaron and David as the boys blame her for upsetting Nicolette and jeopardising the co-parenting plan. Meanwhile, David is devastated his brother has had designs on Chloe, despite knowing the trouble it would cause for his twin’s fatherhood dream, and the pair come to blows, causing Leo to move out.

That’s not the only sibling relationship to suffer amidst this mess, as easygoing Aaron totally flips and turns on little sister Chloe, blaming her for Nicolette’s disappearance and fearing she could be the reason he may never meet his unborn child. Pushed out by their families, Chloe and Leo only have each other – can they resist the destructive attraction?

Harlow forgives Jesse?

Feeling bad about how she turned the tables on Jesse and duped him into mucking up the Quills’ plan to destroy Lassiters, Harlow is surprised to hear the conniving clan ended up buying the dodgy land thus shooting themselves in the foot and derailing their vendetta.

She tracks down Jesse, who is full of remorse for being part of the scam in the first place and leading her on. When he admits he set his family up and was behind them purchasing the plot knowing there’d be terrible consequences, Harlow realises he’s genuinely sorry for his actions – does this mean all is forgiven? Can Jesse be reformed or has he done too much damage?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

In comedy corner this week, Jane and Karl both discover their inner Tarantino as they work on their respective entries for the Shorts and Briefs local film festival. Competitive Karl has his eyes on the $5,000 first prize but Jane channels her quiet determination into her directorial debut and reckons she’s got it in the bag. However, Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) worries his acting skills aren’t up to par and tries to convince Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) to take his place as Jane’s leading man. Will Karl and Jane’s short movies be blockbusters or total turkeys?

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) seems to be drawn to Levi Canning (Richie Morris) rather than Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in the simmering Ramsay Street love triangle, leaving Ned somewhat out in the cold. Cancelling a date to help the search for missing Nicolette does Levi no favours in Amy’s eyes, so is this Ned’s chance to swoop in? Or is he too decent a fella to take advantage, despite his growing feelings for the Flamingo Bar boss?