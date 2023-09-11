Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has always struggled to accept Holly, considering her a constant reminder of Karl's unfaithfulness.

Now she's back, what trouble will she bring to the Amazon Freevee reboot?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fletcher teased: "She's always been present in the show in some way, and she's very much Izzy's daughter, so there's going to be great stories out of that..."

When we replied that "trouble's never far away", Woodburne said: "Never!"

Woodburne and Fletcher are excited to bring along Neighbours viewers old and new to the series on Amazon Freevee.

Fletcher said: "It's wonderful. The reason Neighbours does so well in the UK is because of its points of difference, and there's a good chance that will happen in the US. Who knows where the show will end up in the next few years?"

This is actually the second time in Neighbours' history that the soap was saved after being dropped.

"They can't keep a good dog down," Fletcher laughed.

Woodburne added: "You can axe us, you can cancel us; we'll just keep coming back!"

