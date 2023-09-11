Neighbours' Alan Fletcher says Holly is a chip off Izzy's block
Trouble's never far away.
Trouble's back on Ramsay Street as Holly Hoyland (played by Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) has returned to Neighbours for the reboot.
She's the daughter of the Australian soap's most devilish, Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and the good doctor, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).
Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has always struggled to accept Holly, considering her a constant reminder of Karl's unfaithfulness.
Now she's back, what trouble will she bring to the Amazon Freevee reboot?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fletcher teased: "She's always been present in the show in some way, and she's very much Izzy's daughter, so there's going to be great stories out of that..."
When we replied that "trouble's never far away", Woodburne said: "Never!"
Woodburne and Fletcher are excited to bring along Neighbours viewers old and new to the series on Amazon Freevee.
Fletcher said: "It's wonderful. The reason Neighbours does so well in the UK is because of its points of difference, and there's a good chance that will happen in the US. Who knows where the show will end up in the next few years?"
This is actually the second time in Neighbours' history that the soap was saved after being dropped.
"They can't keep a good dog down," Fletcher laughed.
Woodburne added: "You can axe us, you can cancel us; we'll just keep coming back!"
Read more:
- Neighbours' Tim Kano and Stefan Dennis on "change" over time jump
- Neighbours unveils new theme tune cover – but was almost by Jason Donovan
- Neighbours spoilers: Boss teases Mischa Barton's character
- Neighbours boss reveals Hollywood A-lister he wants for cast
- Neighbours boss hints at more original cast returns
- Neighbours boss Jason Herbison explains decision behind 2-year time jump
- Jason Donovan on Neighbours reboot: 'It happened very quickly'
- Who is returning to the Neighbours cast for Amazon Freevee revival?
Neighbours returns on Amazon Freevee on 18th September 2023. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.