Today, she appeared in a guest role as she found herself entangled in a feud between Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) about the planned closure of Erinsborough High to build a new retirement village.

In the episode, Hilary's cousin Paul Robinson invited her to meet with Terese to chat about her new proposal, and although she initially seemed sympathetic to the idea, her mind was changed when Jane showed up to inform her it would involve the school being bulldozed.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I could never support any venture that would harm the school," said Hilary, who has previously worked as a librarian at Erinsborough High.

Fans were clearly overjoyed to see the character return, with several taking to social media to voice their feelings.

"OMG it's only Hilary Robinson," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote: "HILARY FLIPPING ROBINSON!"

The cast of Neighbours. Amazon Freevee

It seems likely that fans will continue to react to the return as they catch up with the episode throughout the day, with Hilary becoming the latest iconic character to be back on Ramsey Street since the rebooted show started airing on Amazon Freevee last month.

Read more:

Neighbours continues on Amazon Freevee every Monday to Thursday from 7am. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.