Neighbours fans thrilled as Hilary Robinson makes surprise return
Anne Scott-Pendlebury was back in Erinsborough for a guest appearance as the classic character.
Anne Scott-Pendlebury made a surprise return to Neighbours as classic character Hilary Robinson today (Tuesday 17th October) – and fans were delighted to see her back in the role.
The character originally appeared in the soap back in 1987 and although she departed in 1990 she has returned to Erinsborough on a number of occasions since, most recently in 2018.
Today, she appeared in a guest role as she found herself entangled in a feud between Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) about the planned closure of Erinsborough High to build a new retirement village.
In the episode, Hilary's cousin Paul Robinson invited her to meet with Terese to chat about her new proposal, and although she initially seemed sympathetic to the idea, her mind was changed when Jane showed up to inform her it would involve the school being bulldozed.
"I could never support any venture that would harm the school," said Hilary, who has previously worked as a librarian at Erinsborough High.
Fans were clearly overjoyed to see the character return, with several taking to social media to voice their feelings.
"OMG it's only Hilary Robinson," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote: "HILARY FLIPPING ROBINSON!"
It seems likely that fans will continue to react to the return as they catch up with the episode throughout the day, with Hilary becoming the latest iconic character to be back on Ramsey Street since the rebooted show started airing on Amazon Freevee last month.
