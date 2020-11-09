Viewers know that Dipi has embarked on an affair with Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards, soon to be played by Don Hany) while Shane has been battling a drug addiction that made the cracks in the relationship far worse than they already had been.

Newcomer Dhruv Malge has been talking to RadioTimes.com about landing the role and how we can expect Jay to react to the troubles the Rebecchi clan are going through.

"I was so excited when I got offered the role, and it’s a big deal being part of the Neighbours' family and I feel so honoured to be part of something that’s been running for so long," he said about joining the soap that celebrated its 35th-anniversary earlier this year.

As to how he responds to Shane and Dipi's issues, Dhruv said: "Like every other child, Jay is very keen to fix the issues within the family. Jay’s character is very strong, intelligent, so he is very confident that he can resolve the family's issues. Jay does stay supportive on both sides; he knows he needs to be there for both sides to fix this."

He will certainly have his work cut out for him as the marriage is in worse shape than ever, with things set to even bleaker for the pair in the coming weeks.

Happily for Dhruv, he feels he is settling into the role well and he has high praise for the cast and crew for helping him feel at home: "I feel like I am doing well, everyone at Neighbours is so good at helping you settle in and know how to treat new actors and make them feel welcome, so I especially love them for doing that."

As for what else we can expect from Jay, Dhruv remained tight-lipped: "There is a lot in this character, full of different colours and surprises, it would be best for me to not to reveal or hint anything at this stage until the episodes have aired. But I can assure you it will be entertaining…"

