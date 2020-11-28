As for what brings the light-hearted and zany Amy back to Erinsborough and what she gets up to, that remains to be seen but UK viewers will get to find out when her first episode back airs on 7th January on Channel 5.

Speaking about returning the soap, Stapleton said: "As Amy Greenwood has always held a fond place in my heart, to reprise her 20 years later feels like a gift that rarely happens in one's career. She’s effusive and flamboyant and joyous to play. Her time back in Erinsborough will see her experience everything from friendship to drama, to romance and heartbreak. It’s quite the ride."

The current Neighbours EP Jason Herbison added: "Amy Greenwood is a heritage character I’ve wanted to reprise for a long time because she is so unpredictable and great fun, and I’m thrilled Jacinta was available for this guest part – she has slipped back into the role effortlessly. Amy is set to raise some eyebrows on Ramsay Street but also win a lot of hearts."

Amy will know some Ramsay Street residents when she does return with Karl and Susan Kennedy (Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne) and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) all being part of the show when she was around – she was even part of Toadie's teen gang!

Keep your eyes peeled at RadioTimes.com in the coming weeks when we will have our bumper 2021 preview for Neighbours where we will have all the gossip about what to expect for the long-running soap as it enters its 36th year.

