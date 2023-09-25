Ahead of the reboot, RadioTimes.com caught up with the cast of Neighbours and chatted with Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy in the Australian soap, who revealed a dream scene of his for the Kennedy family.

He explained: "Mal came back at the end with the with Isabelle. It was a spectacular storyline that Jackie Woodburne devised. Because we saw Jesse and Libby on video the last end of the last episode. And the only thing probably limiting Jesse ever coming back was his contractual arrangements in the United States."

Fletcher hopes that "one day there will come a time" Jesse Spencer will be free of his obligations in the US and rejoin Neighbours.

Alan Fletcher as Karl and Jackie Woodburne as Susan in Neighbours. Fremantle

"And obviously Libby and Mal, [it's] always wonderful the prospect they might be back, but to have all three back in the same scene would be extraordinary," he added.

Meanwhile, Jackie Woodburne, who plays Karl's wife Susan, also recently revealed what the future might hold for Karl and Susan, saying: "There's an interesting storyline coming up later in the year, which we can't talk about, which will give us a big burst of comedy."

