6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Jane sleeps with Clive and Amy Greenwood returns

Scandal in Ramsay Street as Jane Harris (Annie Jones) ends up in bed with Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) after one too many glasses of festive punch. What will Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) have to say about that?

Elsewhere, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) makes a welcome return, and big impression, and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) discovers she’s pregnant – but the timing is far from ideal as her surrogacy deal is jeopardised by a shock revelation.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 4th – 8th January 2021.

Jane beds Clive

Christmas comes late to Ramsay Street this week, thanks to Channel 5’s controversial decision to give Neighbours a break over the festive period meaning UK viewers fall even further behind Australia. So the Kennedys’ Christmas party might feel a bit odd as you’re hoovering up the pine needles and putting the decorations back in the loft…

The Erinsborough locals, however, have a ball at the seasonal bash. The punch is flowing and the mistletoe is in abundance, which has a surprising effect on Jane and Clive who end up in bed together at the end of the evening. Mortified the morning after they decide their tryst was on a drunken, one-off mistake. But are they denying a latent attraction? And how will this impact on Sheila who is on a mission to win back the dishy doctor?

Welcome back Amy

If you watched Neighbours in the 90s you’ll no doubt remember Amy Greenwood, the ditzy blonde who won and broke hearts in equal measure (we doubt Lance Wilkinson is over her cheating on him and getting up the duff by another man). Well, hold onto your hats because she’s back for the first time in 20 years – bar a brief cameo for the soap’s 20th anniversary in 2005.

Unpredictable Ames returns for professional reasons, hoping to secure the contract to design the new Lassiters uniform (what’s wrong with those timeless black wasitcoats?!). Her paths never crossed with big boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) when she was in the show before (he was on the run in Brazil at the time, as you do), so what will the businessman make of this force of nature when they meet for the first time? Can’t wait for Amy and Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) to re-live their misspent youth.

Nicolette is pregnant but her past is exposed

The Tanaka-Brennan surrogacy plot was always going to derail but we didn’t expect it to happen this quickly. Nicolette’s theft of a lottery win from a dead patient is finally exposed by partner in crime Audrey Hamilton (Zahra Newman) when her co-conspirator can take the guilt a minute longer, which leads David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) to question the morals of their surrogate.

Lousy timing, as Nic discovers she’s fallen pregnant just as the whole arrangement is called into question. Despite the revelation Aaron’s excitement can’t be dampened, while David is far more sceptical and blames his husband for forcing them into a womb rental with someone willing to steal off a corpse. What does the future hold for the potential co-parents?

Rebecchis in crisis

The rowing Rebecchis come together when there’s a break-in at Harold’s leaving the place in a right state, but the mess of Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dip Rebecchi’s (Sharon Johal) marriage isn’t quite as easy to clear up as Mrs R admits she begged lover Pierce to choose her before he left town. Not what Shane wanted to hear.

Realising she’s been too hard on her dad, Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) builds bridges with Shane but it’s at the expense of her own relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall), who fears she’ll end up feeling as trapped and dissatisfied as Dip did. Having been Team Dipi up to now, Vi totally turns on her mum and threatens to cut her out of her life altogether. Is there any hope for this fractured family?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) has had enough of covering for Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) when he gets into trouble on his first day at work, resulting in the teen being demoted to laundry duty before he’s completed a full shift. Cutting Jay out of his life so he can concentrate on making an impression at Lassiters cuts no ice with Paul, but when Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmalolglou) tries to help her new employee she ends up in danger…

We’ve waited long enough, surely it’s time for Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to get it on properly? Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) meddles to unite the pair so can they transcend the friend zone. As they enjoy some flirty fun at the Christmas party and end up baring their souls after a few drinks, will there be a happy ending?

