Enter Sienna Blake, whose defining maternal streak overwhelms her once more and she vows to help the lad rebuild his life. Remorseful Sienna knows a thing or two about reforming and reinventing yourself after doing dastardly things (she kidnapped several children and is now a teacher, though I've yet to see her CRB report), could she be the key to Sid's rehabilitation and promotion to full-time cast member?

Elsewhere, Mitchell balks at loved-up Scott's suggestion they announce their relationship and move in together, and when mum Martine pops round he hides his boyfriend in the bedroom. Clearly there's no room left in the closet that Mitchell's still residing in.

Another secret romance that does go public this week is Grace and Sylver (#Grylver?!), which predictably goes down like a cup of sick with the rest of the McQueens who think it's distasteful for the pair to flaunt their fling while Mercedes lies in a coma. Sylver may have traded bolshy brunette ballbreaker Mercy for bolshy blonde ballbreaker Grace, but is really over his wild wife?

More like this

This week also sees the return of pariah Maxine, but it remains to be seen if her compulsive lying due to her Munchausen's syndrome diagnosis has subsided. If she starts telling people she's been on holiday to the moon with Elvis and Bagpuss it's time to start worrying.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.