Sid and Juliet busted?

Jordan puts pressure on terrified foot soldiers Sid Sumner and Juliet Nightingale to shift a consignment of drugs at Hollyoaks High's environmental fair, which should be full of innocent teenagers ripe for corruption by the county lines phenomenon. Overhearing PC George Kiss discuss his plan to bring a sniffer dog to the school for a search, the teens panic and go to retrieve the hidden drugs from Juliet's locker, only to be confronted by eagle-eyed teachers Miss Blake and Mr McQueen… Is the game up?

Jordan's lucky escape

Back at home, Jordan is relieved when Leela Lomax agrees not to go public with their secret affair, meaning his feet can remain under the family table for a while longer and he can continue to orchestrate his operation. Those feet, incidentally, are clad in expensive new trainers paid for by drug deals. With the flurry of activity at the school, suspicious Peri helps her mum search the flat in case there are any more incidents of illegal substances being stored there - and they find Jordan's stash. Talk your way out of that one, sunshine.

Damon and Liberty get closer

Being pregnant with sister Sienna Blake's surrogate baby has got selfless Liberty Savage very hot under the collar. Spooked by her saucy feelings for baby daddy Brody Hudson she's given a welcome distraction when Damon Kinsella offers to throw a 'gender reveal' party (is this really a thing?). Puppy dog Damon's kind gesture inevitably makes Lib see him through the same lustful lens she did Brody - pregnancy hormones and all that. But Damon is being taken advantage of by estranged wife Maxine, who is palming daughter Minnie off on him and running him ragged. And all this after she faked a terminal illness for the attention - yes, that is the word 'Mug' emblazoned across Damon's forehead. Will Liberty's intervention make things more complicated between these three?

James pleads from the heart

Back to Juliet briefly, and brother/uncle/stepdad/guardian/role model James Nightingale is desperate for his sister/stepdaughter/ward/irritant to leave the Lomaxes and come home to him and Marnie (we won't attempt to list how they're related, we'd be here all day). With enough water under the bridge, Marnie slips Juliet a note asking to meet up. Will Juliet go back to Weirside View where she belongs, or is the risk of danger to her relatives from Jordan and his gang still too high? James is obviously turning on the Bambi eyes as he also manages to make old flame John Paul cancel his date with PC Kiss so they can go for a drink.

Elsewhere…

Tony Hutchinson is optimistic as he awaits his latest test results following the operation that actually never happened to remove a brain tumour that didn't exist. Horrid dad Edward is ramping up his latest plot to put his son out of the picture. And Ollie Morgan takes the concept of cringe to new heights when he delivers an eco-competition entry as part of the school's environmental fair as a rap while dressed as a plastic bottle. Enjoy.

Hollyoaks Favourites: Cindy - the early years

Finally! The weekly raiding of the archives throws back to the very early days of the show and transports us to Christmas 1997, with a defining moment for the soap's longest-serving female character, Cindy Cunningham. She wasn't always the manipulative, man-eating minx we know and fear: prepare to see a scared, vulnerable 16 year-old hiding a pregnancy that's about to pop. Giving birth in a video shop (remember them?) store cupboard then abandoning the baby and acting as if nothing happened would certainly toughen you up. A real treat for long-term fans, everyone looks very young - Tony, Mandy, even Jack Osborne isn't quite a silver fox at this point.

