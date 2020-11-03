Here all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 9th - 13th November 2020.

Silas targets John Paul

Hollyoaks doesn't feel the same without a serial killer roaming around the village, so we're thrilled and bizarrely comforted by the return of sinister Silas, soap's most gruesome granddad.

John Paul realises he's the next target in the elaborate blackmailing of the McQueens, as the latest of the clan's seven deadly sins threatens to be revealed: but what has goodie-goodie schoolteacher JP done to be guilty of 'pride'? And when the creepy doll demands £10,000 how low will he go to raise the cash and protect his dark secret from being exposed?

Sid collapses after drugs binge

Venemous Victor Brothers (Benjamin O'Mahony) swears vengeance on the person who grassed Jordan Price (Connor Calland) up to the police, and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) briefly remembers she has a conscience and bravely puts herself on the line by desperately trying to deflect attention away from guilty Sid.

Unfortunately, Jord discovers it was his cousin who went to the cops and threatens to hand him on a platter to Victor. Terrified Sid begs for mercy then ends up unconscious after a ketamine binge, which has horrifying consequences that will affect the rest of the teenager's life. Disturbing developments take the chilling county lines storyline into darker territory than ever before - and that's saying something.

Ollie is back

Last seen fleeing the village after a traumatic prison visit to abuser Buster Smith that drove him to drugs, Ollie returns this week. Notice anything different about him? Is it the hair? The clothes? No, it's his entire face - the character has been recast with newcomer Gabriel Clark taking over from Aedan Duckworth.

Clark inherits one of the soap's key teen characters, who we know will be in the grip of a ketamine addiction by the time we catch up with December's teasing flash forward. Ollie, who has been chucked out by his mum for stealing, quickly reconnects with his pals, including estranged goodie-goodie girlfriend Brooke Hathaway, but will he be tempted to go off the rails and party with drug pusher Juliet? And is he really responsible for a theft at the Osbournes'?

Has Romeo ruined his chance with Cher?

Drama, deceit, secrets, passion - we're not just describing the Hollyoaks E4 omnibus, these are the things young Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) craves in a relationship. The brooding teen doesn't do uncomplicated hook-ups with vacuous girls, which is what makes him and tormented Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) the perfect couple. So why are they continually stuffing up getting together?

This week, the pair join forces to put on an illegal rave, though it's really just Ro's ruse to get closer to his crush. So when he overhears her on the phone and thinks she's got another guy on the go he's gutted - if Cher told him she was responsible for the death of her little sister and has carried the guilt and remorse with her for years, he'd fall into her arms. Haunted by demons and gripped by darkness? It's everything Romeo has ever wanted in a woman!

Cindy's sordid past

In Carry On corner, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is fired up with lust when he stumbles across the 'erotic novel' lover Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) penned a few years back. Cougar Cind was embroiled in a lusty liaison with daughter Holly's boyfriend Jason at the time, and wrote up her exploits hoping it would become the next 50 Shades of Grey.

Easily pleased Luke thinks it's the best book he's ever read (it's probably not a very long list, to be fair) and suggests they recreate some of the pervy passages as raunchy role play to ignite some oomph into their love life - only to be caught in a highly compromising position over a table at the Hutch. Have some respect, people have to eat their food off those tables…

Friday favourites: what was Theresa up to in 2009?

This week's delve into the archives takes us back to 2009, when the students of Hollyoaks High prepare to get their GCSE results. It's a touching, rites-of-passage, John Hughes movie style episode in which a young Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), along with now-departed faces including Newt, Anita and Ricky, contemplate what the future may hold beyond their exams. For Theresa, it's a blackmail plot involving her entire family…

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.