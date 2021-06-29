6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Katie McGlynn joins as Diane’s dangerous new friend and Sally’s prison break

Former Coronation Street star Kate McGlynn, who played tragic Sinead Tinker, returns to the world of soap this week as new mum Becky Quentin, who befriends Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) but soon proves to be a dangerous influence. What is she hiding?

Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) plans to escape from prison after being attacked, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) faces heartbreak and Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) digs for dirt to save his dad.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 5th – 9th July 2021.

Diane’s dangerous new friend

Diane is still suspicious of the outside world, especially now she’s got a newborn’s welfare to worry about, and has deliberately missed her check-ups at the hospital since Eva’s birth. Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) convinces her to attend her next appointment, and that’s where Diane makes a friend in fellow new mum Becky…

The girls get chatting and push their prams off for a walk, giving Mrs H the perfect excuse to get out of seeing the doctor. Diane confides in sympathetic Becky about how she fears for her kids’ safety, but there’s something off about this newcomer as she makes some unsettling admissions of her own. Tony clocks Becky may not be the best influence on his fragile, impressionable wife – let’s just say McGlynn’s new soap character is a far cry from sweet, lovable Sinead.

Sally’s prison break

Sally’s conscience may be clear now she’s confessed to murdering her son’s abusive lover PC Kiss, but life in prison is proving to be a living nightmare as the headteacher becomes a victim of cruel hate crimes from her fellow inmates. Terrified she could be bumped off in her cell, Sal plots to escape!

She fills in the McQueens on her proposed prison break which gets a mixed reaction: Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) vow to help her, while worried John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) requires more convincing and begs James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for help along a more legal route. Can he save Sally from a life on the run or is it the only way to keep her safe?

Shock for Luke

Spiteful Sue Morgan (Marian McLoughlin) has got exactly what she wanted now that Luke and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) have split, though she doesn’t know her son is still pining after his ex and is desperate to make amends, especially after Cind’s hook-up with Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) becomes the talk of the village.

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) encourages Luke to stand up to his meddling mum and make her see he loves Cindy, despite her disapproval. That doesn’t go so well and Luke tells Sue to pack her bags so he can save his wrecked relationship. As Luke and Cindy’s future hangs in the balance, tragedy suddenly strikes which puts everything into sharp perspective…

Felix and Joel team up

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is no angel, but being under the influence of amoral monster Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) is turning him into a truly nasty piece of work – and turning him against his friends and family. While Fergus tightens his grip on the gangster, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) fears his old mate’s soul is in need of saving and seeks divine intervention.

He asks Joel to spy on Warren and Fergus in the hope of finding out what dodgy Mr Collins is hiding – Felix is sure there’s more to his ‘property portfolio’ business than meets the eye, and who will suspect Foxy’s trustworthy vicar son digging for dirt under the guise of wanting to hang out with his dad?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) wins big on a scratch card and treats Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) to a load of pricey gifts, hoping to buy her way back into the teen’s good books. Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is impressed her nemesis chose to spend the windfall on her daughter rather than score smack, but alas Jules still isn’t interested in making amends and asks James to help her take out a restraining order on her own mother!

Shaq nervously awaits the DNA results he sneakily organised that he’s sure will confirm him and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) are biological brothers, not cousins, though he’s worried his high-achieving relative won’t accept him as a sibling. In an attempt to shed his flaky image and prove to the Maaliks he’s not a man child with no direction in life (and that’s us being kind), he offers to do jobs around the house and help out with filing at the law office. Will Shaq be forced to tell Sami about his familial theory?