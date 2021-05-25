Mack puts Pollard in the hospital while helping Aaron in Emmerdale – will Pollard be OK?

Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has been in all sorts of trouble lately in Emmerdale and he has dragged Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller) down with him as he continues to try and get himself out of bother.

With Aaron facing legal troubles after breaking into Eric Pollard’s (Chris Chittell) house, and receiving a nasty whack from Pollard in the process, Mack decides that he needs to put things right and that means paying Pollard a visit himself – and it does not go well.

His hands are tied when he is later spotted with Val’s coat (something that is treasured by Pollard) by Ryan Stock (James Moore) and Ryan makes sure Mack knows he intends to tell Pollard what he has seen unless Mack confesses to the crime.

But Mack’s devious side emerges and he goes to Pollard and tries to strike up a deal with him – the coat in exchange for the charges against Aaron being dropped. Unfortunately, the altercation turns heated and it triggers Pollard into having an angina attack and he drops to the floor in agony.

While concerned that he has made things worse, Mack is soon given hope of a quick solution when Pollard wakes up at the hospital and causes a stir with the first word he utters. But will Mack really be able to get away with all that he has done?

Elsewhere next week, it is a big one for Kim Tate (Claire King) as she attempts to learn the identity of the person that has been poisoning her via her brandy decanter and she stages a big Home Farm lunch, inviting all the potential suspects.

With the ruse that she has decided to retire, she puts her plan into action – but will the culprit fall for her cunningly laid out trap, or will the whole thing backfire on Kim?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.