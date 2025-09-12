After Vinny was beaten up and forced to pay a man called 'Mike' £10K to keep quiet about his confusion over his sexuality, he shut down Kammy's worries for him by lying that Kammy had attacked him.

This week, Kammy tried to build bridges, despite a desperate Vinny having framed him.

Kammy met with 'Mike' to try and help Vinny. ITV

Eventually, Vinny confided the whole story to Kammy, who urged him to report 'Mike' to the police.

But Vinny refused, leaving Kammy outraged over his pal's ordeal as he took matters into his own hands.

Signing up for the same LGBTQ+ forum that Vinny met Mike on, Kammy called himself 'Zain' and left a message that he was having feelings for men.

'Mike' responded and the pair met up, with Kammy sticking to his fake story as he claimed he was engaged to a woman.

Vinny may regret confiding in Kammy. ITV

But when Kammy made to put his number in the man's phone, before running off with it so he could delete the recordings of Vinny and thus destroy any further threats, events took a menacing turn.

Far from helping Vinny with his problems, kindly Kammy managed to make the situation a whole lot worse.

You'll have to watch now on ITVX, or wait until 7.30pm on ITV1 to find out exactly what happened next - but official spoilers have teased that a threat is made.

With Vinny due to wed Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) next week, will Vinny's secrets come tumbling out?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.