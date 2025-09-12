Emmerdale airs worrying outcome of Kammy Hadiq's scheme to help Vinny in ITVX release
*Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Friday 12th September 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX*
Kammy Hadiq's (Shebz Miah) decision to intervene in pal Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) blackmail ordeal gave way to a troubling cliffhanger in Friday's (12th September 2025) Emmerdale.
After Vinny was beaten up and forced to pay a man called 'Mike' £10K to keep quiet about his confusion over his sexuality, he shut down Kammy's worries for him by lying that Kammy had attacked him.
This week, Kammy tried to build bridges, despite a desperate Vinny having framed him.
Eventually, Vinny confided the whole story to Kammy, who urged him to report 'Mike' to the police.
But Vinny refused, leaving Kammy outraged over his pal's ordeal as he took matters into his own hands.
Signing up for the same LGBTQ+ forum that Vinny met Mike on, Kammy called himself 'Zain' and left a message that he was having feelings for men.
'Mike' responded and the pair met up, with Kammy sticking to his fake story as he claimed he was engaged to a woman.
But when Kammy made to put his number in the man's phone, before running off with it so he could delete the recordings of Vinny and thus destroy any further threats, events took a menacing turn.
Far from helping Vinny with his problems, kindly Kammy managed to make the situation a whole lot worse.
You'll have to watch now on ITVX, or wait until 7.30pm on ITV1 to find out exactly what happened next - but official spoilers have teased that a threat is made.
With Vinny due to wed Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) next week, will Vinny's secrets come tumbling out?
