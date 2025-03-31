Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) underwent a kidney transplant through illegal means, orchestrating the stabbing of his uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), to do so.

While Caleb's life was ultimately saved, he was fed the story that his kidney was too damaged from the attack and had to be removed.

Caleb was frustrated to hear that the police didn't have enough evidence on the man arrested for stabbing him, and his estranged half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) attempted to make peace, offering to help make the culprit pay.

But Caleb insisted that Cain had enough on his plate as he vowed to get justice his own way.

Later, Caleb had a warm chat with Joe via video call, and as Caleb commented that Joe also "looked rough", he remained oblivious to the fact that Joe was not abroad for business meetings, but in fact recovering from receiving the other man's kidney!

When Caleb reminded Joe that the police would need to speak with him upon his return, Joe replied that he hadn't seen anything, and signed off, telling his relative to take care of himself.

Alone with Dr Crowley (James Hillier), Joe was given a briefing on the situation: attacker Shaun (James Boyland) had been released from custody pending further investigation and was promptly dispatched to Thailand.

Joe was set to fly to Dubai where his medical care would continue, while lover Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) came to terms with Joe's decision to abandon her.

In a car headed to the airport, Joe was torn over his genuine feelings for Dawn; but eventually, he deleted her number and prepared to leave the village. But will Joe be back?

Will Joe Tate return to Emmerdale?

Joe Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

ITV declined to comment on this storyline, but RadioTimes.com understands that this is not the end of Joe's time in the Dales.

Ahead of the transplant, Joe was under strict instructions to flee the area so as not to rouse suspicion over his health. But, it looks like once enough time has passed, he'll be back on form!

With that in mind, will Caleb uncover the truth behind what happened to him, meaning Joe will have to face the music?

With Cain keen to help Caleb, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) suspicious over Joe, and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) having already tried to bring Joe down, could this trio be on hand to make him pay?

Meanwhile, as Dawn makes a half-hearted attempt to repair her marriage to Billy (Jay Kontzle), perhaps Joe will return of his own accord to win her heart.

However it happens, we're sure that Joe's comeback will be eventful!

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

