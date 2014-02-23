Emmerdale spoilers: Wil Johnson to exit as Dom Andrews
Single dad Dom will depart in the wake of daughter Gemma's death
Wil Johnson is leave his role as Dom Andrews in the wake of what the actor describes as "a gripping storyline".
In the coming weeks, single father Dom will be seen reeling from the death of teenaged daughter Gemma (Tendai Rinomhota), who dies following a confrontation with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).
But it seems that Gemma's untimely demise will end up paving the way for her dad's exit from the village.
“I’ve had a wonderful time playing Dom Andrews but, like with most things, you have to know when it’s time to leave the building, hopefully on a high note," the actor told the Daily Star Sunday. "I’m fortunate to be leaving the show off the back of a gripping storyline, which I hope the audience will appreciate and have empathy for.”
The former Waking the Dead star first appeared on Emmerdale in December 2012, with biker Dom having since experienced romantic heartache with both Debbie (Charley Webb) and Alicia (Natalie Anderson).
And in scenes to be shown this coming Friday, Dom will be seen pursuing vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) while - unbeknownst to them both - Gemma collapses after a row with Belle. In emotional scenes, Dom will then go on to blame himself for not being there when his daughter needed him most.