But it seems that Gemma's untimely demise will end up paving the way for her dad's exit from the village.

“I’ve had a wonderful time ­playing Dom Andrews but, like with most things, you have to know when it’s time to leave the building, hopefully on a high note," the actor told the Daily Star Sunday. "I’m fortunate to be leaving the show off the back of a gripping storyline, which I hope the audience will ­appreciate and have empathy for.”

The former Waking the Dead star first appeared on Emmerdale in December 2012, with biker Dom having since experienced romantic heartache with both Debbie (Charley Webb) and Alicia (Natalie Anderson).

And in scenes to be shown this coming Friday, Dom will be seen pursuing vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) while - unbeknownst to them both - Gemma collapses after a row with Belle. In emotional scenes, Dom will then go on to blame himself for not being there when his daughter needed him most.