6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Paul forces Vinny to dump Liv and Will seduces Kim

Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) barely survived a beating from his evil dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), but this week his father’s threats push him to a heartbreaking decision.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Kim Tate (Claire King) gets more than she bargained for as Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) continues to hide away, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is in trouble with the police, and will the Kings realise who is trying to destroy them?

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 22nd – 26th March 2021.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Paul puts pressure on Vinny

Poor old Vinny languishes in hospital after a brutal beating from his dad, whose persistent threats to stay quiet about his gambling prevent him from telling the police the truth about the attack. Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is suspicious about the whole business, causing pushy Paul to put pressure on his son to silence her – especially after she involves the police.

Discharging himself, heavy-hearted Vin feels he has no choice but to end his relationship with Liv in order to protect her from his dodgy dad and the underworld he’s caught up in. Liv’s heartbreak swiftly turns into a determination to discover what’s really going on, and how gangster Connor is involved. Is she playing with fire?

Aaron in trouble

Aaron gets drawn into his little sister’s search for Connor, and reluctantly lets Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) help out when he offers. Just where do Mack’s loyalties lie these days? The Dingles? The Tates? Or just himself?

We get an answer when it transpires Mack is actually using Aaron’s search for one of his own nefarious jobs, and hoodwinks him into stealing a Kings’ haulage van to meet a contact outside the village to collect a stash of stolen TVs. The cops arrive on the scene and Mack does a runner, leaving angry Aaron to face the boys in blue…

Will seduces Kim to protect Harriet

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) desperately tries to coax Harriet out of her self-imposed exile in the cellar, but while he’s visiting her below stairs they panic to hear someone enter the house. Finding Kim has let herself in through the unlocked front door (careless), Will has to explain the strange noises from the basement and Harriet’s continued absence.

Lying the vicar went off to a retreat after he rejected her advances, Will’s sob story melts Kim’s cold heart and she opens up about how lonely she is. She makes a move but just as Will is about to let her down gently, Mrs Tate is distracted by more mysterious cellar sounds. Taking one for the team, Will leads Kim upstairs and seduces her to put her off the scent. What is this, a bawdy 1970s farce? Confessions of a Mechanic and a Killer Vicar?

Juliette destroys the Kings

Unfavourable, anonymous reviews appear online about the Kings’ haulage business (is it Mack after nicking one of the lorries?), and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) is convinced someone is out to get them and destroy their professional reputation.

As he rants to Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) in the cafe, he fails to notice the scary-looking bald guy in the corner surreptitiously taking notes, who viewers know is the private investigator hired by Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) to mess with the Kings so she can get custody of her and Jimmy’s son Carl. We know he’s not the brightest button in the box, but how on earth has Jimbo not noticed this thug spying on his every move over the last few weeks?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is having a whale of a time playing housemaid and doting granny/great granny now she’s living with new parents Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter). Is anyone buying the domestic goddess act, though? Or is wily Faith secretly paying professional cleaners to come in and do the work while she sups gin in front of the telly?

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) is playing hard ball in the divorce and demanding she get Dale View as part of her settlement, wanting some security and stability for her and Millie. But monster-in-law Kim wrote the book on gold-digging minxes and knows every trick there is, so she’s more than prepared to stop Andrea fleecing her family…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.