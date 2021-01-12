6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Mandy learns Paul’s secret and Tracy car crash horror

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) thinks she’s found her happy ever after for all of five minutes this week when she gets engaged to Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), only to discover the terrible secret he’s been hiding. Well, one of them.

There’s danger in store for pregnant Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), caused inadvertently by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), and Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) reaches the end of her tether with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 18th – 22nd January 2021.

Mandy proposes

Paul prepares to finally come clean to Mandy about his secret gambling as him and distressed son Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) head to join her at the pub, only to be stopped in his tracks by his girlfriend’s elaborate proposal.

Turning the Woolpack into Rydell High as part of her Grease theme (the musical, not the substance), Mandy pops the question against the backdrop of a typically larger-than-life grand gesture. No doubt distracted by the Dingle diva’s Sandy outfit, perplexed and on-the-spot Paul is forced to say yes as Mandy waits on one knee. Vinny despairs his dad has dodged a bullet yet again, but the truth eventually comes out later in the week…

Paul exposed and attacked

Riddled with guilt at the impact his deceit is having on Vinny, Paul finally comes clean to Mandy about his betting addiction relapse. Mand is mortified at his betrayal and immediately chucks him out, not realising Paul is keeping yet another big secret: that he’s been beating Vinny up to keep him quiet.

Surely Paul would be the one taking a beating if Mandy knew about that, so it’s ironic he actually ends up in A&E, battered and bruised days after he’s excommunicated from the Dingle homestead. Paul’s debt to crooked Connor has caught up with him and earned him a pasting, but will Mandy and Vinny care enough to go to his bedside?

Car crash horror

As the petty power games between Cain and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) bubble to boiling point, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) warns it will all end in tears. She’s not wrong. Cain rumbles Mack is stealing cars from the garage, so when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) books his motor in for a service he secretly tampers with the brakes, hoping it gives his bolshy brother-in-law a nasty surprise when he nicks it.

Unsurprisingly, this risky plan goes south when Pollard actually grabs his car from the garage to take pregnant Tracy to hospital when she thinks she’s in labour. As Pollard steps on the gas to get her to the maternity ward, the vehicle starts veering all over the place when the brakes won’t work. Will Cain’s petty revenge end in tragedy?

Debbie takes charge

The mother/daughter dynamic between Debbie and Charity is like a rough and ready version of Eddy and Saffy in AbFab: the irresponsible mum is a drink-addled disaster zone and it’s constantly down to the surly daughter to be the sensible one and save the day.

Having returned to utter chaos caused by Charity’s latest meltdown, Deb orders Charity she move out and return to living at the Woolpack. Can’t see Chas going for that. Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) wades in on the feud and thus the Dingle misery continues. Be nice to mama, sweetie, darling…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Another Emmerdale local who’s hit the bottle hard to numb the pain is disgraced vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton). This week she decides to move out, following the debacle with Lucas being taken away by social services thanks to her drunken antics. Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) finds his clerical colleague sleeping rough in the church, and despite securing lodgings with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox), Harriet has run-in with unforgiving Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) which leaves her rattled – and no doubt reaching for the booze again.

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) has a baby on the way (fingers crossed Tracy survives her dramatic drive to the hospital with Pollard), so why is he sneaking out of the B&B with ex-lover Moira? Surely the pair aren’t reigniting the passionate flame that caused so much heartache? Let’s hope there’s a reasonable explanation…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.