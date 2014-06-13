Emmerdale spoilers: Donna's horror at robbery aftermath - watch the scene
There are shock scenes on Tuesday when Donna is told that the man Ross attacked may never recover from his injuries
Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) is to panic next week when she realises that criminal cohort Ross Barton (Michael Parr) has injured jeweller George during a botched robbery attempt.
In scenes to be shown on Tuesday 17 June, Donna tells Ross that she's going to the hospital to find out about George's condition. Ross tells her to stay calm, but it's clear he's as worried as she is.
At the hospital, Donna's shocked when she discovers George might not regain consciousness. Later, Donna struggles with her guilt when George’s wife Beatrice tells her they need to catch whoever did this.
Back home, Donna ushers April to pack, determined to flee the situation. But as Donna tries to say some surreptitious goodbyes, an alarmed Ross overhears and cottons on. Will he stop her in her tracks?
See a sneak peek from the episode below: