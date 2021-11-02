Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe’s dangerous dad hinted to be villain

Emmerdale viewers have been teased with a potential new villain in the form of Chloe Harris’ father.

Monday night’s episode saw Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) make an unexpected return as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and new beau Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) broke into Chloe’s home.

Charity had been upset by Chloe’s relationship to son Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) as Chloe’s late sister had been the organ donor that provided Sarah with her heart donation.

However, Charity’s interest had been piqued when she saw how grand the house was that Chloe (Jessie Elland) lived in, so she plotted a burglary with Mackenzie.

With the house appearing empty, Charity and Mackenzie found that it only seemed to be a bachelor’s home with some expensive watches available to steal.

Unbeknownst to the pair, the house was not empty as Kerry Wyatt was in the house employed as its cleaner.

Warning the pair they would face trouble unless they returned the stolen items, Kerry appeared genuinely disturbed.

Chloe soon made an appearance too, with Charity lying that she and Mackenzie had been on a hike and decided to drop in.

Kerry supported the lie from Charity and the pair soon left, with Chloe appearing to believe Charity.

Later, Kerry revealed to Chloe that she had wiped the CCTV footage that revealed Charity and Mackenzie had visited and so her father would not know.

The discussion confirmed that Chloe’s mother is dead and that her father is in prison for a crime we do not know yet.

Chloe seemed to shrug off the idea that there would be consequences if her father was to find out and questioned what he could do from prison.

“A lot, he can do a lot from there,” warned Kerry. “So if you really do think those kids [Noah and Sarah] are amazing, then you know what you need to do.”

A sad Chloe responded: “Forget that I ever met them.”

While this appeared to put an end to the matter for Kerry, actress Laura Norton has confirmed that the storyline will only go to much darker places.

The actress told Digital Spy: “Even for Kerry it’s incredibly dark and not something she wants to be involved in. It’s very dark, scary stuff – you wouldn’t even want to know this person through someone else.”

Emmerdale viewers shall have to wait and see where the storyline goes next.

