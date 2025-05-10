Kim Tate (Claire King) was determined to unmask the guilty party, while many of those whom Joe had wronged behaved questionably.

As the ITV soap picks up on the action next week, viewers will be waiting to find out if Joe survives, as in Friday's (9th May 2025) episode he was put into an induced coma due to a bleed on the brain.

The police descend on Home Farm to continue their investigation, and before long, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) is arrested for the crime.

Billy was, of course, particularly angry with Joe prior to the incident, when he discovered that the villain had been having an affair with Billy's wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) right under his nose.

Joe had also threatened the ex-couple's adoptive daughter, Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), so Billy had reason enough to target him.

Kim certainly suspected Billy, but is she right?

And as Joe's life hangs in the balance, will doctors be able to stabilise him and ensure he survives?

If Joe does make it out of his ordeal alive, he'll be public enemy number one now that the villagers are aware that he caused the fatal limousine crash earlier this year.

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was stunned to return from a shift at the hospital, where he had been helping to save Joe's life, only to be told that this man caused the death of Jacob's mother, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi).

In an image for next week, an angry Jacob is seen in conversation with Billy over recent events. But did Billy attack Joe?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

