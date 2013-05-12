Emmerdale: Sian Reese-Williams quits as Gennie Walker
The actress will depart in the summer after five years on the ITV soap
Actress Sian Reese-Williams is to leave Emmerdale after five years playing Genesis "Gennie" Walker.
Speaking of her decision to leave the ITV soap, Reese-Williams said: "I have absolutely adored my five years playing Gennie and being part of such an iconic show. My decision to leave has nothing to do with Emmerdale - it's such a special place and I will always cherish it - but I feel it's the right time for me to say goodbye and find new challenges.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision to make and I will miss my friends, the show and of course Genesis. But, as an actor, my main passion has always been playing many different people, and I'm really looking forward to doing that again. I am excited about what the future holds."
Since her debut in 2008, Gennie has been involved in many high-profile storylines, the most recent of which being the live birth of daughter Molly in the show’s live 40th anniversary episode and the fallout from mum Brenda’s cancer diagnosis. She will leave the village this summer, with show bosses advising to “keep watching to find out how she goes…”