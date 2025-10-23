There's a change in the usual order of programming for Emmerdale this evening as the soap has been pushed back in tonight's (Thursday 23rd October) schedule.

Usually airing on weeknights at 7:30pm with an hour-long episode on Thursdays, fans will still get their 60-minute fix of the Dales but just at an earlier time slot of 7pm.

The change in scheduling is due to The Pride of Britain Awards which airs on ITV1 this evening at 8pm. The event itself took place earlier this week but is being broadcast on ITV1 so that those at home can revel in some of the awe-inspiring stories and see exactly who picked up an award.

This year's Pride of Britain Awards are hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo as the ceremony marks its momentous 25th anniversary. As per usual, the awards spotlight the nation’s unsung heroes, with hundreds of famous faces from the land of telly travelling to London’s Grosvenor House Hotel to celebrate and present awards.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo for The Pride of Britain Awards 2025. Reach Plc/ITV

The ceremony itself takes up quite a large slot on ITV1 tonight, with it kicking off at 8pm and running till 10:05pm.

Thankfully, for Emmerdale fans, the schedule shake-up is only for this evening as it's back to its usual 7:30pm slot on Friday (24th October).

There's set to be plenty of drama unfolding in the rest of this week's episode of the soap anyway, with Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) secret marriage being finally revealed to Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

So far, Robert has attempted to keep his very complicated love life with secret husband Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) under wraps. But as is usually the case in soaps, the truth always has a way of coming out in a rather tense fashion.

As for what's set to unfold for the trio, we'll just have to wait and see. But of course, the episode is also available to stream on ITVX now.

