Emmerdale star Christopher Coghill has teased “a lot of tension” in an upcoming “dangerous” storyline involving his character Kev.

In a huge twist in the ITV soap, it was recently revealed that Kev – who first appeared in the Dales back in September following his release from prison – is the husband of Robert Sugden, with the pair having tied the knot whilst they were both behind bars.

Robert has decided to omit these key details about his time in prison from Aaron Dingle, who he recently got back together with following the revelations about John Sugden.

However, with Kev out and about in the village, Robert's secret will soon be exposed, with Aaron set to catch the pair sharing a kiss in next week’s scenes.

Speaking about the dramatic storyline, Coghill told Digital Spy: “It's complicated, isn't it? Kev is unhinged. There are genuine feelings there [for Robert], but they're not quite what they should be."

He added: "He's an incredibly dangerous person. Kev wouldn't have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from possibly Robert… People thought, here's another baddie – but he isn't. He's a criminal, and he's got psychopathic tendencies."

Speaking about Kev's relationship with Aaron and Robert’s family members, the actor added: "We [Kev and Aaron] don't like each other. There is a lot of tension with Aaron. I like working with Danny [Miller]."

He continued: "There's quite a nice, little, underlying thing with Victoria. She sees a vulnerability in him and there's some quite sweet stuff that happens."

"Aaron's a Dingle but I wouldn't like to have a fight with Cain. Charity [and] Chastity, they get involved to a degree, but a lot of it is concentrated between the three of us."

