**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Wednesday 22nd October 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**

Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) stress levels are at an all time high in Wednesday's (22nd October) Emmerdale, as he tries to keep his complicated situation with secret husband Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill) under wraps.

With Robert also back together with ex-husband and true love Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), he's only avoided the truth coming out so far because he asked Aaron to keep their reunion quiet – and because Kev isn't ready to be out and proud.

Now that Kev and Aaron have actually met, though, both men are beginning to notice Robert's suspicious behaviour.

Then Robert noticed that Kev's knuckles were bloodied, as Kev revealed he'd been to settle a score and "you know how I feel about debt."

When Kev added that "you know how it is: people take liberties, people get corrected," Robert changed his mind about ending the relationship.

Then Aaron lovingly told Robert that he couldn't wait to go public with him, as the latter tried to cover his anxiety.

As the week continues, Robert is increasingly concerned by Kev's aggressive behaviour, as they bump into an irate Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), who confronts Robert for not doing his share on the farm.

Kev is furious and Robert is forced to calm him down, and the pair return to Kev's lodgings where they discuss his anger issues.

As Kev opens up about how he used his fists to survive inside, he begs Robert to stay by his side.

Although Kev promises to be better, and later takes steps to prove it in the Woolpack, Robert's web of lies are about to unravel in typically dramatic fashion.

Can Robert contain the fallout?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

