It all starts when Kim Tate (Claire King) does some digging on Rhona, when the angry ex of Graham goes to Home Farm with an accusatory tone.

Al finally has to admit he didn't kill Graham, and while Kim is initially angry, she's also pleased she had nothing to do with the gruesome murder.

She scrolls through some historic headlines about Rhona and her rape trial from a couple of years back and is taken aback by some pictures of Pierce in the paper and finally clicks - her solicitor, Ollie, is actually Pierce!

Meanwhile, poor Vanessa is still a hostage, but not for much longer, as she FaceTimes Rhona, revealing her situation.

Rhona is absolutely besides herself to see Pierce on the other end of the phone - perhaps foolishly, they agree to meet.

She eventually heads to meet him - with her packed bag ready, at his request - and is desperate to know what his plan is for Vanessa, Johnny, and herself.

Rhona plays along with his deadly games and has to hand over her phone, until they hear a thud from upstairs.

As if by magic, Kim appears, but she's soon knocked unconscious by Pierce. Is Kim dead?

Will Rhona survive her encounter with Pierce?

