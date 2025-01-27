The cover-up of the latest soap land murder began in Emmerdale, after the demise of evil abuser Anthony Fox (Nicholas Day).

Last week, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) confronted Anthony over his sexual abuse of daughter Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Himself a survivor of childhood abuse, Aaron inflicted his own brand of retribution, beating Anthony until he lay bleeding on the floor of Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) depot.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) outside the garage in Emmerdale.

When Aaron and boyfriend John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) returned to the scene, they found Anthony dead, and John moved the body alone.

As the aftermath continued, the pair lied that there was a gas leak to keep Ruby out of Mill Cottage, so that they could collect Anthony's car and clothes and make it look like he had left of his own accord.

Mission almost complete, Aaron was forced to hide when Caleb returned home, and he managed to escape unseen.

Meanwhile, Anthony's dislodged tooth had been left behind in the depot, where manager Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) was investigating a break-in.

At The Hide, John distracted Ruby, while a jittery Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) could barely look at Ruby as she struggled to contain her own violent run-in with Anthony.

Later, Aaron and John clocked that Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) garage would be empty for a week, and they used the place to strip Anthony's car.

Aaron began to waver when he found a CD made for Anthony by the oblivious Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay), who has no idea she is actually his daughter.

Regaining his composure, Aaron cracked on with the cover-up, while Caleb and Ruby tried to convince Steph that Anthony had fled for good.

Will Steph find out the awful truth, and will Anthony's tooth be discovered?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.