Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) shares a hope for her future, while Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) can't bear to sit back and wait for news.

Finally, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) faces a sad milestone.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 27th - 31st January 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Kerry Wyatt steps in over Pollard's reckless arson plan

Eric Pollard in Emmerdale. ITV

Pollard confides in Kerry that he feels he's failed Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) because he hasn't sold the shop and paid back her life savings yet.

Kerry insists Brenda will wait for her money rather than see unwell Pollard pushed to the brink with stress.

But Kerry is oblivious to the depths of Pollard's despair, until she sees matches and accelerants in the shop.

Kerry tries to talk Pollard round. ITV

She forces Pollard to admit that he plans to burn down the shop for the insurance claim to repay Brenda.

Kerry disputes Pollard's assertion that arson is a victimless crime, but she's reluctant to reveal why he ought to heed her words.

Viewers will recall that in 2019, Kerry and daughter Amy accidentally set fire to the factory, and that this led to the death of Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) and Vanessa Woodfield's (Michelle Hardwick) father Frank Clayton (Michael Praed).

Can Kerry convince Pollard to think again?

2. Laurel Thomas plans confession over Anthony Fox

Ruby fears for the future. ITV

Steph Miligan (Georgia Jay) is shocked that Anthony's car has gone, and takes her frustration out on Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (William Ash).

Caleb reiterates that this is what Anthony has always been like, while Ruby crumbles under the emotional turmoil.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) admits she told Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) about Anthony being a danger to children, and Ruby panics that Steph will find out and orders Chas to backtrack.

Will Laurel confess? ITV

Chas does so, and Nicola and Laurel are incredulous as they still believe Anthony's disappearance is down to them. Laurel is reeling over what she's done and insists she must go to the police and come clean.

Can Nicola convince her to keep quiet?

3. Amy Barton reveals her desire to start a family with Matty Barton

Amy wants to be a mum again. ITV

Looking after little Frankie leads Amy to wish for her own child, and mother-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is taken aback to realise Amy is feeling broody.

Encouraged by Moira, Amy cautiously broaches the subject of adopting a child with husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano).

Amy and Matty Barton. ITV

Matty is speechless as Amy nervously hopes he'll consider it.

Still in shock, Matty struggles to take it all in, and Amy feels guilty. How will Matty respond when he's had time to think?

4. Marlon Dingle makes new decision amid search for April Windsor

Marlon, Mary and Rhona in Emmerdale. ITV

With no further updates on missing daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), a determined Marlon decides to increase the reward for information.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) and Ross Barton (Michael Parr) are left worried, but will there be any positive news?

5. Bob Hope gets support as Heath Hope's headstone is unveiled

Bob confides in Manpreet in Emmerdale. ITV

Bob confides in Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) after kissing Brenda.

But his focus soon turns to son Heath's (Sebastian Dowling) headstone, and Manpreet gently asks Bob how he's feeling about its imminent arrival.

Bob puts on a brave face, but it's clear he's dreading the day, while daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) is frustrated that Bob keeps stalling going to see Heath's headstone.

Cathy and Bob honour Heath together. ITV

Bob tells Pollard he can't face it as it's like saying goodbye to his boy, and Pollard offers comfort through his own experience with bereavement.

Bob finally arrives at the graveside and tells Cathy they've made Heath proud, and as the pair unpack Heath's favourite treats, Cathy reckons Heath would love it if he was there.

Bob warmly assures Cathy that Heath will always be with them.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

