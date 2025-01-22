There was a new sinister twist ahead of evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) grisly murder in the latest instalment of Emmerdale.

After son-in-law Caleb Miligan (William Ash) tormented Anthony at gunpoint and got a confession out of him over the abuse he inflicted on his daughter, Caleb's wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly), the gun went off.

Caleb's half-brother, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), spotted Anthony fleeing the scene, and found that no one had been harmed in the 'game' of Russian Roulette.

Although Anthony had told Caleb of Cain and Ruby's fling, Caleb didn't confront him; instead, he revealed Anthony's own sick confession, and Cain vowed to cover for Caleb if his vengeful plot was exposed.

Caleb held Anthony at gunpoint. ITV

However, Caleb cryptically spoke of consequences and, when Cain's back was turned, he shakily pointed the gun at him - although Caleb couldn't go through with harming his brother.

Meanwhile, Ruby was worried sick as she searched for daughter Steph (Georgia Jay), and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) told Ruby he knew she was scared of her father.

Ruby refused to talk to him, while over at Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) house, she and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) were cleaning up after their own altercation with Anthony, when Steph arrived to ask where he was.

The women covered their actions, while Ruby was horrified when Caleb returned home and updated her on his showdown with Anthony.

Ruby was desperate to stop Steph from learning the truth, while Cain was convinced Caleb was still oblivious over his betrayal.

As Caleb promised Ruby that Steph would be protected from her true paternity, Anthony arrived at the Depot, only to be approached by a furious Aaron, who had clearly worked out the older man's dark past.

"I think it's about time me and you had a little chat," Aaron declared. Will Aaron be the one to murder Anthony?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX from 7am.

