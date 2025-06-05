Getting to know Lewis, Ross seized an opportunity to make some serious money when Lewis revealed he was growing cannabis plants.

Lewis turned the tables on Ross and accomplice Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), but the situation took another turn when Lewis demanded the truth about Emma's murder.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) was forced to confess that she killed Emma, and when Lewis insisted on going to the police, Ross blackmailed him over the illegal plants.

If viewers thought that was the end of that, though, Parr exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com that Ross and Lewis will remain in each other's orbits - and that there are also reminders of Ross's relationships with his other brothers, which were poles apart.

"They get drawn to each other, they push each other away. It's very similar to... it smells at the minute more like Ross and Finn, but there's also some Ross and Pete in there.

"You know, Ross and Pete do like opposite ends of magnets, and these two [Ross and Lewis], they bring each other in, and then they push each other away," he explained, before expanding on the way the story will continue to play out.

"But it's been... so far it was all nice-y, then it was drama. And it's going to continue like that for a little while."

While we'll have to wait and see what kind of chaos awaits the siblings, Parr shared that he's loving working with co-star Riches, with the pair even having some karaoke fun in between filming!

"Bradley has just been the most lovely human being to work with. He's got so much enthusiasm, his energy that he brings is fun on screen and off screen. So it's been a real, real treat to have somebody, you know... especially because I'm nearly 40, so working with somebody his age, it's making me feel young again.

"It makes me remember the first time, my first stint when I was working with Verity [Rushworth, who played Donna Windsor], because he's got a little bit of musical theatre in him.

"He brings that out of me. And it's just, they yell cut, and then we burst into Joseph or The Phantom of the Opera!"

