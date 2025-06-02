Asked who she thinks Dawn's heart should be with, Joe or her husband Billy Fletcher (played Jay Kontzle), Bromley shared: "Billy, every time, he's a good guy, he's stable.

"He's nice, a good father; but Dawn's an addict at heart, and she wants a bit of excitement and a bit of edge. And who has that? Joe Tate in buckets."

Expanding on that thought, the actress appeared to tease that this love triangle may not be over just yet - even though Dawn has reunited with Joe.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"So, I don't know," she mused. "We'll see."

Could Billy be in with a second chance at happiness with Dawn? We'll just have to see where the story takes them.

One thing that might help Billy's case is that Dawn remains in the dark about Joe stealing a kidney from his uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

Publicly accused at Home Farm, Joe denied this claim to Dawn.

But, with Joe's other misdeeds exposed, including his mistreatment of her adoptive daughter Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), Dawn ended up pushing Joe out of a window.

Joe forgave Dawn, and while she's forgiven his other behaviour, would Dawn look past this twisted theft?

"She doesn't know that he's stolen a kidney, which I think is quite a major issue in a relationship! So, yeah, we'll see how that plays out."

Watch this space!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.