Emmerdale's Olivia Bromley reveals who Dawn's heart should truly lie with – Joe Tate or Billy Fletcher
The actress discusses Dawn's love triangle.
Olivia Bromley has spoken out about her Emmerdale character Dawn Fletcher's love life, after her affair with scheming Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) recently led to a violent showdown.
The actress spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, where co-star Porteous was nominated as Villain of the Year.
Asked who she thinks Dawn's heart should be with, Joe or her husband Billy Fletcher (played Jay Kontzle), Bromley shared: "Billy, every time, he's a good guy, he's stable.
"He's nice, a good father; but Dawn's an addict at heart, and she wants a bit of excitement and a bit of edge. And who has that? Joe Tate in buckets."
Expanding on that thought, the actress appeared to tease that this love triangle may not be over just yet - even though Dawn has reunited with Joe.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
"So, I don't know," she mused. "We'll see."
Could Billy be in with a second chance at happiness with Dawn? We'll just have to see where the story takes them.
One thing that might help Billy's case is that Dawn remains in the dark about Joe stealing a kidney from his uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash).
Publicly accused at Home Farm, Joe denied this claim to Dawn.
But, with Joe's other misdeeds exposed, including his mistreatment of her adoptive daughter Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), Dawn ended up pushing Joe out of a window.
Joe forgave Dawn, and while she's forgiven his other behaviour, would Dawn look past this twisted theft?
"She doesn't know that he's stolen a kidney, which I think is quite a major issue in a relationship! So, yeah, we'll see how that plays out."
Watch this space!
Read more:
- Emmerdale newcomer Joe Absolom opens up on his dark storyline involving April
- Emmerdale airs big romance cliffhanger – will Aaron Dingle choose Robert or John Sugden?
- Emmerdale airs dramatic aftermath of epic Robert Sugden return in ITVX episode
- Emmerdale's Ryan Hawley confirms Robert Sugden future on soap after dramatic return
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Nate's body is found and will Ruby confess to murder?
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.