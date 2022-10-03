The shocking loss of Emmerdale's Liv Dingle will leave a huge hole

But, if reports are to be believed, she is set to be the fatal casualty of the ITV show's upcoming storm to mark its 50th anniversary.

There are some soap characters that should be protected from the dreaded demise, and it's always felt like Emmerdale 's Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) should be on that list.

And with Danny Miller having agreed to reprise his role as Liv's brother Aaron, it's all starting to make sense; because of course, they couldn't possibly kill Liv without reuniting her with Aaron one last time.

The news that Liv's days could be numbered has caused an outpouring of shock from Emmerdale viewers that illustrates just how much of a hole her death will leave. The character became an instant hit back in 2016 when she was introduced as Aaron's long-lost half sister. The teen was trouble with a Capital T, but she was loveable, too.

Getting in the way of Aaron's blossoming romance with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), Liv was a thorn in impatient Robert's side. But eventually, the pair bonded and a new family trio was born. Star Steele won viewers over with her cheeky charm in the role of Liv, and the growing bond between Aaron and Liv was only strengthened by the real-life friendship between Miller and Steele.

Liv wreaked havoc in that typical way only a soap teenager can - dabbling in bunking off school and underage drinking. But then her scheming to come between her brother and his boyfriend switched to plots to reunite them after petty arguments. Her presence was the refreshing intervention those hopeless boys needed, and it wasn't long before Liv came into her own as an individual.

Emmerdale put Liv in the spotlight as she made the admission that she didn't have the same kind of feelings for boys that her peers did. She later revealed that she identified as asexual, making soap history in a touching scene during which she confided in Aaron.

Steele's powerful performances earned her an award for Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards in 2018, and Emmerdale remained committed to Liv's journey even after Aaron's exit. At this point, Liv had already spiralled into alcoholism, an issue-based story previously given to much older characters.

But even at her lowest ebb, fans still hoped to see Liv triumph, as she did during her heartwarming wedding to Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), after which their marriage remained true to the character's identity. And when Liv's estranged mum Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) returned to try and con her out of her fortune, the moment Liv caught her out was one of the most satisfying scenes of the year.

In true soap style, Liv's death will come just as she and Vinny are united and strong. Taking that happy ever after away just when it's within reach is the obvious choice, and losing a character as popular as Liv is guaranteed to make the nation weep. But killing off someone who has become such a beloved fixture, and who still has such potential, will make an enormous impact.

The Dingles will be deeply affected by this tragedy, as will the village at large. The fact that we'll never see Liv tackle adulthood beyond this year, never see what other obstacles she and Vinny could overcome together, and never see her share the screen with Aaron again leaves us wishing we could beg Emmerdale to reconsider.

Liv leaves behind a legacy as an honorary Dingle who eventually took the name. The ultimate sassy soap sibling, she's been one half of a joyous double act and a strong female presence, overcoming her demons to cement her place as one of Emmerdale's most memorable characters.

The show must go on, but the shock factor may still be with us for quite some time.

