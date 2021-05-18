Somebody has been poisoning Kim Tate (Claire King) in Emmerdale by slipping Diazepam into her brandy decanter (it’s like an Agatha Christie novel, isn’t it?!).

Things escalate next week, as someone shoots at Kim, who is wielding a shotgun – but has she taken aim at the right person?

Before the shooting, things remain tense between Kim and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), with Kim continuing to take her anxieties out on her. Gabby is growing more and more tired of it as time goes on, and the situation is made worse when Kim finds video footage of Gabby saying she wants revenge. This only adds to her paranoia – which is set to get worse as the week continues.

Kim carves out some time alone after making sure nobody will bother her, and she begins to hear voices at Home Farm from intruders that are not actually there. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is concerned for her, but even he is not welcome as Kim continues to shut everyone out.

Her condition is also causing problems for Jamie and Dawn (Alexander Lincoln and Olivia Bromley). Jamie’s behaviour gives Dawn cause for concern when she feels he is acting just like his mother does – especially when he too says he wants revenge against her.

But back at Home Farm, things take a dangerous turn when someone walks in uninvited and a paranoid Kim does not hesitate to fire her shotgun at whoever the mystery person is. But it may not be the sort of intruder she was expecting…

Has Kim just made a massive, and possibly fatal, mistake?

Elsewhere on the Dales next week, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) gets caught in the middle when things get even worse for Lydia (Karen Blick). When she is mugged, Samson realises that he knows the attackers and with Sam wanting revenge, and arming himself with a crowbar, he knows he will have to tread extremely carefully…

