Emmerdale's Kim Tate sets up cunning new scheme against Joe Tate
She's on a mission!
Kim Tate (Claire King) has kicked off a cunning new scheme against Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) in the latest edition of Emmerdale (Wednesday 26th February 2o25).
For weeks, Kim has been secretly recording Joe in his room at Home Farm, while Joe, for reasons as yet unknown, recently spiked his half-brother Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), and Noah's mum Charity (Emma Atkins) is already suspicious.
Joe is also engaged in a sordid affair with Kim's married stepdaughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).
As the ITV soap continued, Kim realised close friend and cleaner Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) had accidentally collected her spying device in with the rubbish, and Kim soon confided what she had been up to.
Kim explained that she hadn't heard anything to suggest Joe was up to no good, but that Charity had told her she knew all about the listening bug - so Joe might be aware of it, too.
Later, Kim told Joe that she had been spying on him, but now trusted him completely and believed that they could move forward with loyalty as she promptly gave Joe free rein in his role in the businesses.
Updating a confused Lydia, Kim revealed that Joe needed to think he was in the clear in her eyes.
But instead, she was enlisting Lydia's help to keep a discreet eye on Joe.
Lydia was clearly up for the challenge, but what will she learn about Joe?
Will the truth about Noah's ordeal come to light?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.