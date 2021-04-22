Kim shows worrying signs in Emmerdale as she obsesses over Gabby’s baby

What is wrong with Kim Tate (Claire King)? It’s the question that has been on the lips of Emmerdale viewers for a while now, and one that will continue to be asked as she displays some more worrying behaviour in scenes to be aired on the ITV soap next week.

The drama begins when Andrea (Anna Nightingale) asks Kim if she can look after Millie. Despite not feeling quite right, Kim agrees to do so. But Millie is a bit under the weather, and when she starts to feel even worse, Kim starts to think she is not well enough to deal with it.

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) pops by to check on Millie, and offers some antibiotics. But she leaves after Millie has taken the pills, and Kim starts to deteriorate, eventually collapsing.

If that weren’t dramatic enough, when Kim comes round and gets back on her feet, she sees that Millie is having a bad allergic reaction to the antibiotics she was given, which Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) walks in to discover.

When Andrea learns what happened, she is furious and she tears strips off Kim, adding that she will never let the two spend time together again. But a devastated Kim soon turns her attention to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and the child she is carrying.

Gabby hands her a picture from the baby scan and Kim is delighted to see it. But alarm bells are raised for Gabby when Kim refers to the child as her baby – should Gabby be wary of spending more time with her?

To add to the complications, things are still on between Jamie and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and despite Dawn suggesting they stop seeing each other for the sake of everyone involved, Jamie instead suggests that they continue their relationship but they keep it a secret from everyone.

How long will it be before they are caught out, and what will Kim have to say about it?

