Millie went missing in the previous episode of the ITV soap following a difficult few days which saw Kim finally learn that her son - and Millie's father - Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) had faked his own death . With Millie's other grandmother Hazel (Kate Anthony) in hospital after being attacked by Jamie, Kim took Millie to Home Farm with her.

Kim Tate (Claire King) made a new promise in tonight's Emmerdale , as her granddaughter Millie (Willow Bell) remained reluctant to be around her after being found safe in the village.

But as Kim got confirmation that Jamie was alive and well, she told her fiancé Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and their loved ones of her fury over Jamie's vile actions. Unfortunately, an increasingly confused Millie overheard everything, and was left upset and angry with her granny. Kim tried to resolve the situation, but later found that Millie was missing.

As Emmerdale continued, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) informed Kim that Millie still hadn't been found. There were a limited amount of police officers on hand to search for her, and several villagers stepped up to help.

Meanwhile, nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) arrived home from a nightshift to learn the news about Millie. Millie and her late mother Andrea (Anna Nightingale) had previously lived with Wendy, so she had been close to the little girl. But as she approached her cottage, she found the door open. When Wendy called out to see who was there, Millie replied, and the pair shared a hug.

Millie has been left confused and upset thanks to dad Jamie's actions. (ITV) ITV

Kim was filled with relief and gratitude when Harriet revealed that Millie was safe. As she was informed that Wendy had taken Millie to the café for some food, Kim immediately headed down there despite being warned that Millie was still upset with her.

More like this

She soon ended up in a heated confrontation with Wendy, who was adamant that she would be taking Millie home with her for now. Kim refused, but Millie spoke up, insisting that she wanted to be with Wendy.

As Wendy's partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) intervened, warning both women that arguing was not going to help Millie, Kim eventually backed down. But she pointed out that she had Millie's best interests as she planned to secure her future.

Kim promised that she wouldn't let Millie down; but will Millie come around and realise that her granny just wants to be there for her?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.