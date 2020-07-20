Arriving at the hospital, Harriet told Moira that it was not him but while she seemed to accept it, albeit with an air of caution, she warned Harriet that she needs to convince Cain of his innocence and that she may not have long left to do so.

Will Cain enact revenge on Malone, and how will he react if he ever learns that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was responsible for hitting Moira?

As for Jamie, he continued to fret that the police may be onto him while Andrea (Anna Nightingale) continued to be by his side. However, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) spotted the two together and quickly left, to Jamie's distress and Andrea's glee. How long can Jamie keep his secret?

More like this

Elsewhere tonight, Lydia Hart was forced to confront her potential Huntingdon's diagnosis when she started talking to Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) about how much the worrying is affecting her. Chas knew she had to try and offer some encouragement to find out and she was successful with Lydia agreeing to go and have the test done.

But there was a catch as Lydia asked Chas not to let anyone, even her own family, know. While Chas agreed to keep the secret, will Lydia end up regretting not having the support of her family as she waits for the test results?

Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) continued to cause problems at the cafe after what happened to her dad. A shocked Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) watched as she destroyed a cake meant for a charity and she was forced to wash dishes as a result.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.