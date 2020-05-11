Has Emmerdale's Harriet actually defeated corrupt cop DI Malone?
The vicar lays her life on the line to save her family
Mess with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) at your peril. Corrupt cop DI Malone (Mark Womack) might have put the fear of god into weak Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and even Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) but it seems the former fellow police officer-turned-vicar is one person he's not prepared to cross in Emmerdale.
In the Monday May 11th episode, Harriet told Malone she would give up anything to put him away for good. When he accused her of bluffing and threatened to tell social services about Will's illegal activities to get daughter Dawn in trouble Harriet didn't waste a second in calling Hotten police right under his nose.
"Fine have it your way, I'll do what you want," growled the DI. "I'll stay away from your family. You have my word."
It's a surprise turnaround after what has been to date a fearless campaign of terror waged by Malone against the inhabitants of the village, particularly Will whose card he marked from their past dealings together. What it doesn't change is Harriet putting an end to her decidedly chequered relationship with Will.
Harriet visited Dawn's dad in hospital still licking his wounds after the beating he got from Malone's disgruntled drug dealing work associates who left Will for dead. Half-heartedly Will tried to tell her that she should have left this mess for him to sort but as Harriet quickly pointed out: "You can't even sort your own laundry."
They were not the only couple in the village having to deal with uncomfortable truths. In the aftermath of Arthur setting fire to the tent with his sister Dotty still inside Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) told Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) that it could be time for the police to get involved.
"I'm scared of my own son," Laurel admitted. As she steeled herself to do the unthinkable and call the police on her child it looked like tough love and fearless females were the order of the day in the Dales.
