When her daughter Steph (Georgia Jay) demanded answers over Anthony's sudden disappearance, Ruby finally revealed the harrowing truth about her conception, as well as Anthony's demise.

Steph has since struggled with her identity as she comes to terms with the past, while the man who raised her as his own, Caleb, has come under suspicion from his employee at the depot, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

Jai knows there's more to Anthony's absence, and he quizzed estranged wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) on her knowledge of the situation.

Laurel explained that she had been informed Anthony was a paedophile, before then being told this was not true – despite the fact that it very much was true.

With Laurel adding that Anthony had collected his car and belongings, so there was no reason to look into things any further in her view, that was that as far as she was concerned.

But when Laurel remarked that there was much more going on with the Fox-Miligan family than met the eye, Jai was intrigued, and he headed to work where he found Steph.

Steph looked visibly troubled, and Jai feigned kindness as he offered a listening ear – all the while desperate to get the gossip.

Just as it looked like Steph was about to confide in Jai, Caleb walked in, and once alone, he delivered a fabricated version of events to Jai.

Caleb claimed that he had staged the break-in at the depot in a bid to claim on the insurance, and that Anthony found out and things got physical when Caleb intimidated the older man into leaving, adding that this was why Steph was upset.

Hoping to end Jai's suspicions once and for all, Caleb declared that he would think of something to keep Jai sweet, before warning Steph to be careful regarding all that they were hiding, as Jai was a snake.

Has Caleb thrown Jai off the scent?

Anyone affected by Ruby's story can find support via the NSPCC website. You can also call the helpline on 0808 800 5000. You can also visit the website for Rape Crisis and contact Rape Crisis's 23/7 support line on 0808 500 2222.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

