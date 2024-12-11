While Moira underwent surgery on her brain tumour, Cain had a shock fling with sister-in-law Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly), and he's been struggling with the sordid betrayal ever since.

With Moira now home from the hospital and planning a surprise, belated 50th birthday party for Cain, she remained oblivious to the truth as Cain spent the night alone and lied that he was away on a work-related trip.

Waiting for her test results at the hospital, Moira insisted to son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) that he should head back to the farm, as she was sure that Cain would be along any minute.

The consultant delayed Moira's appointment as long as she could, but with Cain still a no-show, she was forced to hear the latest news on her health all by herself.

Meanwhile, Cain damaged Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) car when he found himself blocked in, having finally decided to rush to Moira's side.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He was soon arrested by PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore), who eventually allowed him to contact his worried wife.

Getting the call from Cain in a cell, Moira was furious, but ended up lying that her results were fine.

After a night at the station, Cain was informed by Swirling that Jai was not pressing charges. Swirling advised Cain to seek support, revealing that his own aunt had also had a brain tumour.

But, instead of returning home, Cain got drunk at the allotment, where he was found by concerned friend Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Liam took Cain back to his to sober up, before dropping him off at Butler's. Moira despaired at Cain's drunken state, and he tearfully apologised, bracing himself to confess to his fling.

But before he could get the words out, Moira admitted that she hadn't been honest about her hospital visit - she had an atypical meningioma, and although this wasn't cancer, she would need radiotherapy in case it ever came back.

As Cain reeled, Moira bitterly condemned the fact that she clearly couldn't rely on him for the support she desperately needed.

Can Cain step up in Moira's time of need, or will he leave her broken with the revelation of his infidelity?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.