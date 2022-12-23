As Cain remained behind bars to protect son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) , a guard handed him a letter in his cell. But Cain took one look at the envelope and tore it up - and of course, this wasn't the end of the story.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) issued his prison caller a warning in tonight's Emmerdale (23rd December) - setting the scene for a Christmas Day showdown in the process.

His wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) was surprised to find two wrapped presents at Butlers Farm. They were addressed to Kyle and their other young son, Isaac, but there was no indication as to who they were from.

Kyle was thrilled to open the gift of a toy car, and as Moira took Kyle to visit Cain in prison, they assumed the presents were from him. Cain appeared rattled, but he played along and pretended that he was the sender.

Later, though, Cain demanded a phone call, with the prison officer unamused over his nerve - but he eventually allowed Cain to make the call. It was soon clear that the car Kyle had been gifted had been a message meant for Cain, and he told the person on the other end of the phone to stay away from his family.

It seemed they weren't so easy to order around, though, as Cain was forced to tell them to come and see him on Christmas Day to settle things once and for all. What will this mean for the Dingles going forward?

Emmerdale has already revealed that Cain will come face to face with Caleb, played by William Ash, in the festive hour-long special, so it looks like this is who Cain will be having words with following this conversation. What will Caleb have to say?

A flashback episode will also air on Boxing Day, showing a young Cain, Chas and Caleb.

Emmerdale continues on Christmas Day at 6pm.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

