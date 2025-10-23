**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Thursday 23rd October 2025) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**

Ad

Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) secret marriage is finally revealed to Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) in Thursday's (23rd October) Emmerdale – with an unexpected outcome.

Juggling romance with Aaron alongside his commitment to Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), Robert's shifty behaviour is niggling at Aaron, who sees soulmate Robert as his safe space after his own recent troubles.

When Robert snaps as Aaron suggests plans for lunch, Aaron can no longer ignore his suspicions, and a chat with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) makes it clear that Robert is lying to him about being busy with work.

And Robert is actually in the Woolpack garden with Kev, who gives him a fancy new watch and decides that now is the right time to kiss Robert in public!

A horrified Robert Sugden in Emmerdale ITV

That's when Aaron walks by and sees the intimate moment.

Robert is horrified as Aaron tells him they're over, but Robert pleads for a chance to explain.

At Mill flat, Robert reveals to Aaron that he and Kev are married, Kev is dying and that he's got a lot of money which Robert will inherit.

Aaron is unmoved by this information, leading Robert to promise that he'll finally end things with Kev.

The prospect of dumping volatile Kev scares Robert, who turns to drink for courage.

Chris Coghill as Kev in Emmerdale ITV

When he heads over to see Kev, he gears himself up to tell him that their marriage is over – but before Robert can do so, he's stopped in his tracks by a shock event.

RadioTimes.com won't reveal what happens next, but as Aaron demands to know whether Robert has kept to his word, the pair must face another difficult conversation.

As a result, Aaron makes a decision about the entire situation, and we're left wondering what this all means for Robert.

Despite Robert making a massive mess of his love life again, we can't help but feel sorry for him, thanks to Hawley's nuanced performance.

You can watch how all the drama unfolds now on ITVX, or on ITV1 at the earlier time of 7pm.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.