We're due to find out the truth about Rose Knight's mysterious disappearance in upcoming scenes , but initially it's only Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who is concerned that George has something to hide.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) convinced son-in-law Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to look into George Knight (Colin Salmon) via his police resources in tonight's EastEnders (19th June), as the build-up to this week's big reveal began.

She told George that it simply didn't make sense that Rose never came back for her daughters, hinting that she firmly suspected he was to blame.

George failed to be riled, and held another meeting with Phil about their business plans. Later, Linda asked for a quiet word with Phil, and explained that she didn't trust George, and suspected that he had got rid of Rose himself.

Phil wasn't keen to get involved, with Linda's main concern being for her mother Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), who is in love with George. But when Linda urged Phil to do some digging before he signed a contract with George, he relented.

Catching up with newly-promoted detective Callum, who was heading back to work, Phil gave him Rose's name and added that she had disappeared in Spain around nine years ago.

Callum was reluctant to get involved when Phil urged him to look Rose and George up on the police database, but Phil suggested that no one would find out and put his job at risk, and assured Callum that there were no dodgy intentions from him.

As Phil used Callum's old connection to Linda and the Carters to persuade him, reminding him how much she's been through lately, Callum asked if Phil believed that George was a killer. Phil said no, but he was happy to try and put Linda's mind at rest, and prevent himself from going into business with a dangerous man.

Will Callum's search uncover anything?

