Fans of EastEnders are currently wondering whether Linda’s alcoholism story signals the end of the Carters’ time in the Queen Victoria. They’re concerned that, should her illicit drinking be exposed, she will no longer want to be a pub landlady. But I think the writers are more concerned with turning Linda into this generation’s Angie Watts than in booting her and husband Mick out of the Vic. And anyway, I seem to recall a little-known sitcom called Cheers that featured an ex-alcoholic who managed to run a bar for 11 seasons.

Advertisement

Time will tell, but can you really imagine Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer being anywhere else but in Albert Square’s beloved boozer? On Monday, though, a hungover Linda won’t be able to pull pints for the punters. Instead after pranging another car while taking son Ollie to school, she’s left humiliated when police officers breathalyse and then arrest her. Will word get back to Mick that she’s fallen foul of the law?