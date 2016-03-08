Ollie Carter is rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure and doctors are soon telling Mick and Linda that their son has bleeding on the brain caused by a severe blow to the head. Following a CT scan, medics then tell the Carters that Ollie could have brain damage. And yet despite Linda telling Lee and Nancy that it's not their fault, Mick will privately admit to Shirley and Buster that he blames his daughter for Ollie's accident.

More like this

2. Phil seeks help

A desperate Phil admits to Ronnie that he doesn't want to die. And by Thursday, the Walford hard man will be seen heading to a support group to get professional help. But when he discovers that his counsellor is actually a familiar face from his past, Phil quits the group and is branded pathetic by Ben. By Friday, Phil is back to his old habits, forcing Ronnie to take drastic action.

3. Martin is back - but not for long

Martin returns and makes an immediate impression by punching Kush. Friday's episode will then see Martin telling a stunned Sonia that he's collecting his things and leaving the Square for good. Bex desperately tries to change her dad's mind, but when Kush arrives with Carmel, Martin admits the truth about Kush being Arthur's father. Determined to say his goodbyes, Martin jumps into a cab, but will he listen when Kush pleads with his friend that he'll do whatever it takes to make the situation right?

4. RIP Ronnie Mitchell?

And who has pinned a wreath outside 27 Albert Square that reads 'RIP Ronnie Mitchell'? Creepy, eh?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.