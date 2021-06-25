Vinny’s downward spiral continues on EastEnders – will Callum reveal the truth to the police?

Fans of EastEnders faced some sad scenes earlier this week, when the news reached the Panesars that Jags (Amar Adatia) had been killed in prison – something that happened after Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) called off his protection out of revenge, when he learned that Kheerat (Jaz Deol) had been seeing Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

It seems that the phone call Ben made will have far-reaching effects, as not only is the Panesar family left reeling, but Ben’s guilt led to him confess everything to Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who promised that he would help his husband keep his dark secret safe.

For the Panesars, they are left with even more guilt, as Jags was only behind bars after being set up for something that Vinny (Shiv Jalota) did. Tonight we saw Vinny struggling to move past what had happened – and he even told Callum everything, which means he now knows more about what has happened with Jags than anyone else.

Vinny has seemingly been hit the hardest by Jags’ death, and he has made it clear that he blames himself for Jags being in jail in the first place. The pressure was taking its toll tonight, and as well as spilling the beans to Callum, he also turned to drugs again and found himself caught up in a violent situation at Ruby’s bar when he threatened another customer with a broken bottle.

When Suki (Balvinder Sopal) sees that Vinny is in a downward spiral it proves to be too much for her and she cracks. She’s devastated – one son is dead and another is crumbling and it’s all her fault.

As for Callum, he realised the fact that Jags should never have been in prison in the first place may go some way to easing Ben’s guilt over his involvement in his death. But now he knows the full story about Jags and Vinny, will his job as a policeman force him to land them all in hot water – or will he become a proper Mitchell and keep the cover-up to himself?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.