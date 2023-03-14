The character played by Lacey Turner is struggling financially at the moment, with Shiv being onto her.

Stacey Slater will resort to unprecedented measures in upcoming EastEnders scenes as loan shark Shiv threatens her family.

Earlier on the soap, Stacey took out a loan when her van got broken into and is in dire need of some fast cash when the criminal demands more money.

Turner confirmed Stacey is scared of the thug and that her character will do whatever it takes so he doesn't harm her loved ones.

"Yes absolutely, I think she's scared of him. He's a very creepy man," she explained to press including RadioTimes.com.

"He's not a normal thug, he’s a creepy thug."

Stacey is desperate to make some fast cash. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

One of Big Mo's old friends, Shiv is now breathing down Stacey's neck as he wants his money back, and quickly.

"So, she's taken out this loan and he decides he wants the money and wants it now. She panics as she's quite desperate so she begs for more time," the actress said.

"Alfie turns up with some money that he's made, so there's a sense of relief, but then Shiv asks for more money for the next day. The more the Slaters wind him up, the more he wants his money quicker."

Unable to make the money Shiv is asking for, Stacey takes the money Freddie (Bobby Brazier) has been making with his side hustle.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"She doesn't really have a choice and she knows that. In an ideal world, she just helps everyone and keeps everyone afloat but I think she realises she's in a situation where she doesn't have much choice so she has to take it," Turner explained.

Turner also hinted at Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) saving the day once more when he comes up with an idea to make some extra cash by setting up a wedding emporium after raiding Big Mo's stock of dresses, which includes the frock Sharon wears in the flash-forward.

"There's a whole lot of wedding dresses that Mo sent when Kat was getting married and they've been sitting in the garage so he tries to have a garage sale to try and shift the dresses and get some quick money," Turner explained.

Will she be able to raise the money she needs and keep Shiv at bay?

